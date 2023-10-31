Hedge fund Citadel’s billionaire CEO sends 1,200 employees on a paid trip to Disney Tokyo

The billionaire businessman and CEO of the hedge fund Citadel LLC, Ken Griffin, recently treated hundreds of his employees and their family members to a paid trip to Walt Disney World in Tokyo, Japan. These employees also include some Indians from their Gurugram office.

As per a Bloomberg report, Griffin paid for around 1,200 people working for him, including 300 children, to spend a long weekend in Tokyo to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Citadel. These employees came together from six of the companies' offices in Asia Pacific, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Sydney, Shanghai, Tokyo, and Gurugram, to celebrate this milestone achieved by the company.

This celebratory long weekend was organised between October 27 to October 29. Citadel spokesperson Yin Ai told The New York Post that “Ken paid for the entire anniversary events, travel, hotels, food, park tickets, entertainment and childcare.”

Griffin bought express passes for the workforce to use at Disney World as he wanted to ensure that employees would not spend too much time waiting in line, the spokesperson further added further.

Griffin's gesture to make the employees feel special and valued did not stop there; during an official anniversary celebration party on Saturday (28 October), Griffin also treated the employees with a private performance from Maroon 5 and Calvin Harris.

“Today, the range of talent we have brought together is simply astonishing. We've created not one but two firms at the forefront of the industry. Together, we have imagined and built the future of finance,” he said at Saturday’s event before introducing Maroon 5. While speaking at the celebration, along with Citadel’s 30th anniversary, Griffin also referred to Citadel Securities’ 20th anniversary.

Last year, US, Canada, and Europe employees of Citadel and Citadel Securities celebrated the anniversary with a paid trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. This gesture of Griffin will indeed be celebrated among the employees of Citadel.

