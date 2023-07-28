Hero MotoCorp to close Harley-Davidson X440 online booking window on August 3

Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Friday said the online booking window for Harley-Davidson X440 will close on August 3 amid "overwhelming response".

Harley-Davidson X440, the first co-developed premium motorcycle of Hero MotoCorp, the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters and iconic American motorcyclemaker Harley-Davidson has received highly positive response in customer bookings, since its launch on July 3, 2023.

Test rides at national scale for the pre-booked customers will begin from September 1, said the two-wheeler firm.

Hero MotoCorp said it will start the production of the Harley-Davidson X440 in September at the company’s

Garden Factory at Rajasthan's Neemrana and commence customer deliveries from October 2023.

"Deliveries to customers will be made on a prioritised basis as per booking dates. The ramp up of production capacity is already in progress in response to the demand trends. The resumption date of online bookings and the price for the next window will be announced later," said Hero MotoCorp.

Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Hero MotoCorp said: “It is heartening to see the increasing inflow of enquiries and bookings for Harley-Davidson X440. The volume so far has surpassed our expectations and we have reached a point where we have decided to close the online booking channel temporarily.

“The response is reflective of the brand love and trust that riding enthusiasts hold for HarleyDavidson and Hero MotoCorp. As we prepare for production and deliveries of Harley-Davidson X440,we are confident of offering an exceptional riding experience to the customers with best-in-class power, performance, and value proposition.”

The motorcycle is available in three variants – Denim, Vivid and S at an introductory price point of Rs 2.29 lakh (Denim), Rs 2.49 lakh (Vivid) and Rs 2.69 lakh (S) respectively. The Harley-Davidson X440 can be booked online till August 3, 2023, by visiting www.HarleyDavidsonx440.com with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

"The Harley-Davidson X440 inherits the character of the iconic Harley-Davidson brand with its commanding road presence. With its distinctive design, all-metal body, and a powerful engine, the motorcycle showcases its persona of a true performer in style. Nimble and agile in traffic, yet supremely robust and comfortable over rough terrain, Harley-Davidson X440’s ride quality opens a whole new world of inspiring riding experience," said Hero MotoCorp.