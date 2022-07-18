Hindalco bets on Aluminium-Air battery tech for EVs; partners with Phinergy, IOP

Aditya Birla Group’s $26 billion metals flagship company, Hindalco, has signed an MoU with Phinergy, an Israel-based company engaged in metal-air battery technology, and IOC Phinergy, a joint venture between Phinergy and Indian energy PSE Indian Oil Corporation. Hindalco, Phinergy and IOP will partner on R&D and pilot production of aluminium plates for Aluminium-Air batteries, and recycling of aluminum after the usage in these batteries.

In the Aluminium-Air battery developed by Phinergy, aluminium hydroxide is produced when energy is released after aluminium reacts with oxygen in ambient air. Due to its lightweight and high energy density, an Aluminium-Air battery increases the driving range of electric vehicles.

Refuelling is also quick with this technology, and the need for expensive nationwide charging networks is also eliminated, the companies said in a joint statement. These batteries are expected to make EV adoption more convenient, and accelerate the transition to zero emission mobility.

The aluminium hydroxide in the battery can also be recycled to recover aluminium. Automobile manufacturers are currently testing this technology.

Satish Pai, MD, Hindalco Industries Limited said, “Climate action is integral to our business and our partnership with Phinergy and IOP is a significant step towards decarbonising mobility. The partnership is also a testament to Hindalco’s globally recognised capabilities in innovation and R&D and we are happy to contribute to the development of the Aluminium-Air battery. India has an abundance of aluminium resources and this technology can help enhance the nation’s energy and resource security.”

David Mayer, CEO, Phinergy said that Aluminium-Air batteries can contribute to the clean energy revolution in India. He added that this partnership will enhance the development of the ecosystem to supply ‘aluminium as energy’ made in India.

Sanjeev Gupta, Chairman of IOP, said that IOP was incorporated with the objective of commercialisation and manufacturing of Aluminium-Air energy systems in India. “Aluminium is abundantly available in India and its usage as an energy storage medium through this novel technology has the potential to contribute immensely to Atmanirbhar Bharat,” he said, further adding that the “collaboration will propel India's aspirational journey towards sustainable, affordable and safe energy options”.

These batteries will offer alternatives to other battery chemistries and boost domestic manufacturing of batteries to meet India’s demand, a joint statement said.

