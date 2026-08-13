Holding the Tata Sons board meeting on August 18 is critical

Since he has not offered himself for reappointment, the board of Tata Sons is left with no choice, in line with the Articles of Association, to put in place a selection committee.

How is the process likely to play out? The selection committee will look for the best candidate and recommend that name to Tata Sons’ board. Legal experts say it must be completed in no more than 2-3 months, since the person will need time with Chandrasekaran before he steps down next February. That transition needs to be smooth and seamless – exactly why time is of essence. To initiate the process and finish it on time makes holding the meeting on August 18 critical.

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Meanwhile, a press release put out by Tata Trusts today, mentions the trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust having passed a resolution “in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, for the purpose of recommending a person for the appointment as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.” It goes on to say that it extends full support to Tata Sons “in ensuring a smooth, orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values.