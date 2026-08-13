Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
latest
corporate
Holding the Tata Sons board meeting on August 18 is critical

Holding the Tata Sons board meeting on August 18 is critical

The board will need to initiate the process of finding a successor to N Chandrasekaran.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 1:11 PM IST
Holding the Tata Sons board meeting on August 18 is criticalLegal experts say it must be completed in no more than 2-3 months, since the person will need time with Chandrasekaran before he steps down next February.

The annual general meeting of Tata Sons is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, August 18. Just what makes this important in the context of N Chandrasekaran not offering himself for reappointment as its Chairman at the end of his tenure (on February 20, 2027)? Here are a few points to simplify the issue:

Advertisement

Why does the matter gain significance at this point? A selection committee needs to be appointed to look for a successor to Chandrasekaran.

Since he has not offered himself for reappointment, the board of Tata Sons is left with no choice, in line with the Articles of Association, to put in place a selection committee.

How is the process likely to play out? The selection committee will look for the best candidate and recommend that name to Tata Sons’ board. Legal experts say it must be completed in no more than 2-3 months, since the person will need time with Chandrasekaran before he steps down next February. That transition needs to be smooth and seamless – exactly why time is of essence. To initiate the process and finish it on time makes holding the meeting on August 18 critical.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a press release put out by Tata Trusts today, mentions the trustees of Sir Dorabji Tata Trust having passed a resolution “in accordance with the Articles of Association of Tata Sons, for the purpose of recommending a person for the appointment as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors.” It goes on to say that it extends full support to Tata Sons “in ensuring a smooth, orderly transition of leadership, consistent with the values.

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Krishna Gopalan
Krishna Gopalan

Based in Mumbai, Krishna Gopalan has reported across sectors that include telecommunications, cement, media and entertainment, private equity, consumer and metals. His current job profile entails writing on large conglomerates for which he interviews prominent CEOs. Krishna has a deep interest in business strategy and is intrigued by why organisations do what they do. His writing experience of over 25 years has had stints in The Financial Express, The Economic Times, Fortune India and Outlook Business. At Business Today, he contributes to the magazine, online and also appears on television.

Krishna reads widely on business, politics and Indian history. A Chevening scholar (batch of 2007), he spent three months in the UK that included an internship with the Financial Times in London. He is a published author with his first book, The Making of Don, based on the 1978 Hindi film starring Amitabh Bachchan, hitting the stands in 2013. Academically, he is a postgraduate in Economics from the University of Madras and holds an MBA from NMIMS, Mumbai.

Published on: Aug 13, 2026 1:11 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more