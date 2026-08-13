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Think your online order is safe? Flipkart tops consumer complaints list; Amazon, Meesho follow

Think your online order is safe? Flipkart tops consumer complaints list; Amazon, Meesho follow

The government told Parliament that Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho were among the most complained-against e-commerce platforms on the National Consumer Helpline in 2025. The data also showed penalties on 47 platforms and refunds exceeding Rs 91 crore, much of it linked to e-commerce complaints.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 13, 2026 11:38 AM IST
Think your online order is safe? Flipkart tops consumer complaints list; Amazon, Meesho followThe National Consumer Helpline (NCH) has so far received 1.47 lakh consumer complaints related to refund claims

The government told Parliament on Wednesday that Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho were among the 10 e-commerce companies against which the highest number of complaints were registered on the National Consumer Helpline in 2025. Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B L Verma shared the details in the Lok Sabha, with the data showing that Flipkart topped the list, followed by Amazon and Meesho.

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47 e-commerce platforms penalised, ₹91 Crore refunded

The figures placed before the House also showed that the Central Consumer Protection Authority has imposed a penalty of about ₹ 1,12,01,500 on 47 e-commerce platforms. Verma said the National Consumer Helpline facilitated refunds of more than ₹ 91 crore to consumers between 25 April, 2025 and 30 June, 2026, of which more than ₹ 63 crore was linked to complaints from the e-commerce sector.

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Flipkart tops consumer complaints, Amazon and Meesho follow

According to the data, complaints against Flipkart stood at 1.33 lakh. Amazon followed with 91,248 complaints, while Meesho recorded 29,284 complaints. The minister said these companies were among the platforms that saw the highest number of complaints registered on the consumer helpline during 2025.

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The other platforms in the top 10 list were Myntra, Netmeds, Zepto, Blinkit, Naaptol, VLE Bazaar and Nykaa. The number of complaints registered against these companies stood at 25,384 for Myntra, 19,895 for Netmeds, 5,774 for Zepto, 5,102 for Blinkit, 4,079 for Naaptol, 3,907 for VLE Bazaar and 3,405 for Nykaa.

Quick commerce faces 5.11 lakh complaints

The minister said more than 1.47 lakh consumer complaints related to refund claims were resolved before litigation. He further said the National Consumer Helpline received 5.11 lakh complaints related to quick commerce in 2025, all of which were disposed of. Non-delivery of products emerged as the biggest category, accounting for 79,818 complaints. Other major grievances included delivery of incorrect products, refusal to provide replacement or refunds as per policy, delivery of defective or damaged goods, non-refund of paid amounts, deficiency in services, sale of counterfeit or fake products, and unauthorised debits without consumers’ consent.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Aug 13, 2026 11:38 AM IST
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