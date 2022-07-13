Home furnishing brand Pottery Barn comes to India

For most people in India who have grown up watching popular American television series, Friends, Pottery Barn – the home furnishing brand needs no introduction. And now it’s finally in India. As part of a franchise relationship with Reliance Brands Limited (RBL), the Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids brands’ assortment of furniture, decorative accessories, textiles, lighting, and functional décor for adults, babies and kids is now available online at www.potterybarn.in and www.potterybarnkids.in.

As global leaders in the home furnishings industry, Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids are known for quality design, safety, and sustainability. The brands are known for expert craftsmanship and longevity. Pottery Barn and Pottery Barn Kids' designs are certified organic.

Both brands offer exclusive services comprised of a dedicated team of interior design experts providing complimentary one-on-one design services for all customers. Called the Design Crew, the team helps answer style questions and gives advice on room planning via an online chat, or virtual consultations by video, phone, and email.

Pottery Barn is a member of the Williams-Sonoma, Inc. portfolio of brands. Key product categories include furniture, bedding, bath, rugs, window treatments, tabletop, lighting and decorative accessories. Nearly all Pottery Barn products are designed in-house and are exclusive to its catalogues, stores and website. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

A couple of weeks ago RBL announced its first foray into food & beverage retail with popular global food chain Pret A Manger. Under the long-term master franchise partnership, RBL will open the food chain across the country starting with major cities and travel hubs.