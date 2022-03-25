HP aims its new Laser Tank portfolio at small-medium businesses for low-cost printing

HP India has announced its LaserJet Tank Printer portfolio for high-quality, low-cost printing for improved business efficiency. According to the company, the new portfolio will equip small-medium businesses with the latest print technology. HP's Laserjet Tank printer is a combination of laser quality printing with HP Tank technology that makes laser-quality printing come at an extremely affordable price. Unlike traditional laser printers, where the cost per page is ~ Rs 2, printing through Laserjet Tank would be 80 per cent cheaper.

"We realise that saving cost is a top priority for small to medium businesses, therefore, through this portfolio, we are offering the lowest cost per page for laser print while maintaining high-quality, high-efficiency printing. The per-page cost of a Laser Tank printer is approx. 30 paise per page (down from traditionally ~Rs 2 per-page cost of laser printers), and the printer comes with ink that can support printing of 5,000 pages," Sunish Raghavan, Senior Director, Printing Systems, HP India told Business Today.

According to the company, the compact LaserJet Tank printers are easy to manage and operate. They have the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages straight out of the box and offer 5X more toner page yield compared to standard cartridges. Ideal for high-volume printing needs, the new LaserJet Tank comes with a 40-sheet auto document feed support and a 50,000-page long-life imaging drum to ensure consistent, exceptional printing, even with daily use.

"Our LaserJet Tank portfolio is designed specifically for small businesses, home offices and even public enterprises who need to maximise both time and resources when it comes to print management, so they can prioritise business growth. These printers are an ideal choice for value-conscious users with high-volume printing needs looking for an efficient, easy-to-manage printer. As an economically savvy solution, the LaserJet Tank printers feature business-ready specifications including HP Wolf Essential Security to ensure sensitive materials remain safe and secure," added Raghavan.

Accelerated by the pandemic, many small businesses have been trying to navigate how to increase productivity to allow for greater focus on central business priorities. HP believes its LaserJet Tank portfolio will enable them with a seamless user experience, offering innovative capabilities such as advanced scanning features via the HP Smart App, a 15-second toner refill and an ultra-high yield Original HP Toner Kit - all in which contribute to an efficient print experience. HP's new laser tank printers are priced starting Rs 15,963. The company has a diverse global supply chain and, currently, is sourcing Laserjet Tank printers from HP's South Asian facilities.

Also read: HP eyes more market share in India's laserjet printer market