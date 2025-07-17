Hurun U30: Zepto, Perplexity, Svatantra founders top 2025 list of under-30 entrepreneurs

Zepto’s young founders, Kaivalya Vohra and Aadit Palicha, both just 22, have emerged at the top of the inaugural Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U30 List 2025. The duo, who shook up India’s quick commerce space with their 10-minute grocery delivery model, represent a growing tribe of founders making bold bets early and scaling fast.

The U30 List, released on July 17, recognises 79 standout entrepreneurs aged 30 or below who are leading ventures with valuations above $25 million (for first-generation founders) or $50 million (for next-generation leaders). The list marks the launch of the broader “Uth Series” by Avendus and Hurun India, which will also feature future editions for the under-35 and under-40 cohorts.

This year’s cohort includes first-time founders and legacy leaders across tech, retail, healthcare, space, logistics, fintech, and AI. Among the other young names are AVR Shree Smaran (AVR Swarna Mahal Jewellers), Arjun Deshpande (Generic Aadhaar), and Mihir Menda (RMZ), alongside Digantara’s Rahul Rawat and Swish co-founders Ujjwal Sukheja, Saran S, and Aniket Shah.

At 28, Devika Gholap of OptraSCAN is the youngest woman on the list. She’s pioneering digital pathology innovation, part of a six-member group of women founders featured this year. Others include Skillmatics’ Devanshi Kejriwal, AI marketing entrepreneur Vrushali Prasade (Pixis), and Svatantra Microfin’s Ananyashree Birla, who boasts the longest entrepreneurial track record at 13 years.

"The changing face of entrepreneurship is clear—today's founders are younger, faster, and globally attuned," said Apurva Sahijwani, MD & CEO, Avendus Wealth Management. “This list is a tribute to those pushing boundaries and building ventures that redefine success.”

Category Details Top-ranked founders Aadit Palicha & Kaivalya Vohra (Zepto) Youngest on list Kaivalya Vohra (22) Most represented city Mumbai (15 entrepreneurs) Leading sectors Software (21), Consumer Goods (12), Financial Services (9) Jobs created 64,175 Total equity raised $5.2 billion Top women leaders Devika Gholap, Ananyashree Birla, Romita Mazumdar Top funded startup Zepto ($1.95 billion raised) Top university BITS Pilani (8 alumni featured)

The 2025 list reveals telling trends: Mumbai leads with 15 honourees, followed by Bengaluru (7) and Delhi and Jaipur (4 each). Maharashtra topped the state tally with 21 entrepreneurs, underscoring its role as India’s entrepreneurial nerve centre.

Sectorally, software products and services led the list with 21 entries, followed by consumer goods (12), and financial services (9). The majority—66 out of 79—are first-generation entrepreneurs, reinforcing India’s growing culture of self-made success.

Collectively, the featured startups have raised over $5.2 billion in equity and $270 million in debt, while generating more than 64,000 jobs. Svatantra Microfin alone employs over 23,000 people. Companies like Zepto (10 equity rounds, $1.95 bn raised) and Perplexity (40 investors, $915 mn raised) have also showcased the scale and investor confidence India’s youth-led ventures command.

“These young leaders are not just chasing valuations; they’re shaping sustainable, socially relevant businesses,” noted Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder & Chief Researcher, Hurun India. “From space tech to digital finance, this generation is rewriting the rulebook.”

BITS Pilani emerged as the top educational institution, with eight alumni on the list, followed closely by IIT Roorkee and IIT Delhi. The average age of those featured is 28.

As India’s startup ecosystem matures, the Avendus Wealth – Hurun India U30 List 2025 offers a compelling snapshot of the fearless, future-ready minds building tomorrow’s businesses today.