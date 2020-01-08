IBM appoints Sandip Patel as MD of India, South Asia operations

IBM has appointed Sandip Patel as the new Managing Director of its India and South Asia (ISA) operations. He will succeed Karan Bajwa who will pursue opportunities outside IBM, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"As managing director of IBM in ISA, Patel will be responsible for all strategic and operational matters related to IBM's sales, marketing, services and delivery operations in the region, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka. Additionally, he will play a critical role in enabling India's capabilities across IBM's global missions, global centres of excellence, research and innovation labs," IBM said in its statement.

"IBM has been a key player in India's technology journey and continues to provide the innovation necessary to power India's digital transformation across key industries and government. Sandip's deep industry expertise and global understanding of clients across different markets will bring real value to our clients as they embark on their transformation journey," Harriet Green, Chairman and CEO, IBM Asia Pacific, said while announcing the appointment.

Recently, Patel was based in Boston, Massachusetts where he was IBM's Global General Manager for the insurance industry and was responsible for the company's business across all brands in this market segment. His extensive expertise in key industries, including financial services, insurance and healthcare, coupled with his global leadership experience will bring great value to IBM's clients and business in the region.

Earlier, Patel was the President of Aetna international where he had full P&L responsibility for their international business. He has served as partner in various leadership roles at IBM, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Coopers & Lybrand. In the beginning of his career, he was a practicing chartered accountant in India.

