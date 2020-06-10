ICS Education raises $320,000 in angel investment

ICS Education has said that it has raised $320,000 (about Rs 2.45 crore) from an angel investor. The firm which operates its career guidance and counselling services under the brand name Institute for Career Studies or ICS Careers raised the funding from Rishi Bagla - promoter of Bagla Group. It comes at a time when the world is grappling with the coronavirus crisis and economic activity has taken a severe hit.

"ICS is entering into this strategic partnership with Mr. Bagla to exponentially expand its online counselling space and take its trusted counselling and guidance services directly to millions of students and parents across the world," said Amrita Dass, Founder-Director, ICS.

The company plans to use the funds to upscale its technological needs over the next one year. It also plans to invest in building on its existing robust counselling and guidance services, ICS Education said in a statement.

"We invested in ICS because they are the pioneers of career counselling with 35 years of rich experience in the field," said Bagla. "The online career counselling space is a huge global market, especially with the rapidly changing career scenarios requiring people to frequently seek career guidance. ICS has the vision and the expertise to leverage this opportunity in a meaningful way," he added.