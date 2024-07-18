ideaForge partners with Inertial Labs for technical integration for unmanned aerial vehicles

scorecardresearch
Under this partnership, the companies will offer surveying, mapping, and inspection solutions across specific applications in mining, forestry, GIS, land surveys, etc.

Drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology has announced a partnership with Inertial Labs, an inertial sensors and integrated GPS systems maker, for the integration of its RESEPI LiDAR solution into ideaForge’s unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

According to a statement, there is a rise in demand for LiDAR-based drones for aerial data collection and precise 3D mapping capabilities across surveying, mapping, mining, construction, forestry, power line inspection, and search and rescue. Thus, with this collaboration, the two companies aim to offer an enhanced, highly accurate, and reliable solution. 

As a part of this partnership, the companies aim to offer surveying, mapping, and inspection solutions across specific applications in mining, forestry, GIS and land surveys, and water resources management, among others. The integration of Inertial Labs' precise LiDAR payloads with ideaForge’s advanced NETRA/Q6 class of UAVs will help in delivering aerial data with extreme precision, speed, and actionable insights. 

In LiDAR mining assessments, it offers precision for stockpile volume calculations, slope stability analysis, and environmental impact assessments. For long-range surveying, it enables high-density mapping with extended flight times and a lightweight design. Additionally, in utility infrastructure management, the high point cloud density and precision allow the system to capture the smallest details, including the power lines of transmission towers. 

Commenting on the development, ideaForge’s head of product and design, Ezhilan Nanmaran, said, “This advancement enables us to achieve unparalleled precision and efficiency in data collection, revolutionising mapping practices across agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring sectors.”

Founded in 2001, Inertial Labs offers solutions that utilise data from an array of sources, including air data computers (ADCs), ToF mesh-based software-defined radios (SDRs), visual odometry, air speed sensors, odometers, encoders, and standalone magnetic compasses (SAMCs).

Meanwhile, ideaForge is a listed drone manufacturing start-up founded in 2007. It offers drones for surveillance and mapping applications.

Published on: Jul 18, 2024, 3:24 PM IST
