If you're a BluSmart user in Delhi or Bengaluru, here's what you should know

BluSmart, the electric mobility startup that promised sustainable, app-based ride-hailing, has abruptly suspended new bookings on its platform in its two largest markets—Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. While the app remains functional and available for download, users have been unable to book rides, select time slots, or even pick travel dates, effectively putting the service on pause without prior notice.

If you're a regular BluSmart user, here’s a quick breakdown of what’s going on—and what you should prepare for:

1. No new bookings—what this means for you

At the moment, BluSmart's app does not allow any fresh ride bookings in Delhi or Bengaluru. This halt comes without any public announcement from the company, leaving existing users in the dark about their ongoing or future travel plans. If you had upcoming rides scheduled, it's best to check your app status—though many users report no clear information about cancellations or refunds.

2. Why has the service stopped?

The suspension follows a high-stakes investigation by SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) into Gensol Engineering—BluSmart’s main financial backer and EV leasing partner. Gensol, founded by Anmol and Puneet Jaggi (who also co-founded BluSmart), misused government-backed EV loans worth over ₹200 crore, according to the probe.

Instead of procuring 6,400 EVs as planned, only 4,704 were delivered. The rest of the funds were allegedly spent on personal luxury items. As a result, SEBI has barred the Jaggi brothers from holding key roles in listed companies—prompting a domino effect across BluSmart’s leadership and operations.

3. Leadership exodus and corporate overhaul

In the wake of the scandal, BluSmart is undergoing significant internal turmoil. Top executives including the CEO, CTO, Chief Business Officer, and Vice-President of Experience have reportedly resigned.

This corporate shake-up leaves a leadership vacuum just as the company faces one of its biggest operational crises.

4. BluSmart to become Uber’s fleet partner?

BluSmart appears to be pivoting away from its app-based model. According to reports, the company will become a fleet partner for Uber. Shareholders have approved a phased transition of 700–800 EVs to Uber’s platform in the coming weeks.

This marks a major shift—from building a sustainable, standalone EV ride-hailing brand to operating as a supplier under a global aggregator.

5. What about refunds, support and existing users?

As of now, BluSmart has not issued any official communication about: refunds for pre-booked rides, customer support availability and reactivation of services.

If you’re an affected user, you may want to monitor the app or BluSmart’s social media channels for updates—but so far, the silence has been deafening.

6. The bigger picture

BluSmart’s asset-heavy model depended on continuous capital to expand its EV fleet. With its financial pipeline disrupted and credibility under question, its ability to offer the same reliability, customer experience, and sustainability it once promised is now in jeopardy.

