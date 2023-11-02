IIM-A summer placement begins; BCG, Goldman Sachs top recruiters on Day 1 

The summer placement season for the Post Graduate Program in Management for the Class of 2025 at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), began on Wednesday. About 60 students of the institution got offers on the first day.

Out of the 60 offers made, 22 offers were made by management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group. Goldman Sachs was the largest recruiter in the investment banking and markets domain with nine offers.

Other recruiters

Other major recruiters on the first day of the summer placement drive included consulting firms like Bain & Company, McKinsey & Company, Accenture Strategy.

Three out of the ‘Big Four’ accounting firms also made an appearance with PricewaterhouseCoopers, KPMG, and Ernst & Young hiring summer interns on the first day. Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, and HSBC also hired for investment related roles.

In the PE and VC domain, the institute saw participation from firms like Westbridge, I-squared Capital, RTP Global, Multiples, Faering Capital and Piramal Alternatives.

Further placement rounds

The current round of placements was a part of the first cluster of the summer internship placement process at the premier management institute. The firms that participated in the first cluster of the process comprised six cohorts – investment banking and markets, management consulting, niche consulting, advisory consulting, cards and financial advisory and private equity as well as venture capital and asset management.

Clusters 2 and 3 of the summer placement process will be held on November 3 and 6, respectively.

The institute noted in a release, “We witnessed the participation of new firms like Vector Consulting Group and Transformation X in the Summer internship process. As stated earlier, Clusters 2 and 3 will be held on 3rd November and 6th November, respectively.”