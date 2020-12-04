IKEA to open Navi Mumbai store on December 18; limits number of visitors

Swedish furniture chain IKEA has announced that it will open its Navi Mumbai store on December 18. The 5 lakh square-feet store located on the Thane-Belapur road will offer a range of more than 7,000 products. Customers will be able to test, try and purchase some of the furniture chain's famous products like BILLY bookcase, MALM bed, EKTORP sofa, etc., according to the company.

IKEA has said safety of customers and employees is of utmost importance to them. In order to ensure social distancing is maintained, IKEA will limit the number of visitors to the store by ensuring proper registration on its website wherein the customers will be allotted a day and time slot to visit the store. The furniture retailer is putting together a whole process that will be made public soon.

The Navi Mumbai store is expected to create employment opportunities for the local community and is likely to employ around 1,200 coworkers, out of whom 50 per cent are women. The furniture retailer also plans to create over 6,000 jobs in Maharashtra till 2030, out of which 50 per cent will be women.

Since the COVID-19 lockdown, IKEA has opened up online sales channels across Hyderabad, Pune and Mumbai and plans to build up on its omni-channel presence with e-commerce, physical stores and additional services as click and collect, click and deliver and remote planning.

Also read: IKEA set to resume work on Noida store after clearing issues with UP Govt