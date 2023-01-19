'In the hope of revenge if laid off': Amazon developer approves co-worker’s code with bug

In an attempt to take revenge by breaking the company's product in the case of a layoff, an unidentified Amazon developer approved a co-worker’s code with a bug in it.

This incident came to light through an anonymous post on a community workplace app Blind, assumed to be written by an Amazon developer, which states that this Amazon developer found a bug in his co-worker’s code but approved it intending to break or disrupt Amazon’s website. This happened when the company was in the process of laying off thousands of its workers.

Blind shared the pictures of the comment on Twitter which reads, “It's T minus 21 hours until layoffs at Amazon, I saw a bug in my coworker's CR, and I approved it. The bug just got merged, and if I get laid off, it will hit prod after I'm gone.”

“For those of you that are unaware, Amazon have been laying off since November, a week or so before Thanksgiving. It is still going on now, our ‘leaders’ have been edging for almost three months, and the mother load of all layoffs are coming tomorrow.”

“Morale in the dumps. Why trouble yourself and shit in the toilet when you can shit on the floor? It makes no difference because everything is covered in shit at Amazon. To my colleagues at the PIP factory, may the odds be ever in your favour,” he added further.

Criticising the man’s action, one user commented on the tweet shared by the Blind app’s Twitter handle, “Whoever posts this is definitely not a cultural fit for Amazon. Remember, in Amazon, one can disagree, but you get to commit once the decisions are made. Also, Amazon is the world's best employer; you won't find anything better in this universe.”

“No wonder why those who are affected are usually immediately escorted out, or access is cut off way before! A few folks do these pathetic things, and the remaining folks suffer,” wrote another Twitter user.

Also Read: Amazon layoffs continue as company plans to fire more employees from HR and other departments