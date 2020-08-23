Indian startup launches e-store for COVID-19 essentials

Mumbai-based healthtech startup sense.bio has launched an e-store selling COVID-19 essentials and personal protective gear to meet growing demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The IOT-based health and fitness app has announced the launch of the platform with a concept to mitigate the risk of virus transmission. Customers can buy the products from sense.bio while staying indoors.

Commenting on the app launch, Atul Kapoor, Founder, sense.bio said, "Now since the unlock is happening across nation and people are resuming work now it's the time to take extra safety measures with protecting themselves and boosting their immunity. We have made sure of the quality of products and are made in India."

The e-store boasts of an extensive range of products comprising air spray, automatic sanitiser disposer, coverall suits, oximeter, surgical gowns, masks, hand sanitisers, electrolysis spray, gloves, immunity booster, face shield, PPE kit, etc.

The store promises safe delivery of the products at customers' doorsteps. As the COVID-19 essentials are in huge demand, there is a massive demand and supply gap owing to movement limitations in containment areas. The fitness startup aims to tap the potential by reducing the gap.

The data-driven app, which is supported by innovative technology, works on a freemium model whereby its premium lets customers access customised and personalised coaches, nutritionists, and diet plans to boost the overall healthcare experience of its users.