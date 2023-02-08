Indian start-up takes on Linktree with a tool for content creators

Content monetisation platform Cosmofeed has launched SuperProfile, a link-in-bio tool to help its content creators showcase all products that can be monetised at one place.

This assumes significance as for content creators, a crucial avenue of income is the reach and engagement they can get on platforms along with being able to make tailor-made digital products for their audiences.

Built as an infrastructure layer focused on showcasing products on top of all the social media and messaging platforms, SuperProfile allows content creators to aggregate their social presence.

Further, it helps build a single link landing page where creators can showcase their content, portfolios and all products that can be monetised at one place.

“SuperProfile helps creators better structure their content by understanding what is working and what isn’t,” said Vivek Yadav, co-founder, Cosmofeed. Yadav along with Vishnu Pathak founded the start-up in September 2021.

Incidentally, while there are several global platforms such as Linktree that help creators build a landing page, SuperProfile offers a range of monetisation integrations natively built for the Indian ecosystem.

While the core platform of Cosmofeed provides any digital creator -- regardless of size -- to start monetising with its suit of products, with SuperProfile, Cosmofeed will become the first player in India to focus on the ‘longtail creator market’ - a cohort of nano and micro content creators that enjoys modest number of followers.

For longtail creators, who haven’t quite achieved the status of macro or celebrity influencers, opportunities for brand collaborations and merchandise selling are erratic and unsteady.

As these creators rely heavily on direct monetisation from their niche audience, SuperProfile’s features will enable content creators to do that more effectively.

Currently, there are over eight crore creators and professionals, including influencers, video streamers, product creators, and others. However, only 1.5 lakh (less than 0.2 per cent) are able to effectively monetise their services. With SuperProfile, Cosmofeed aims to empower the rest of the creators to effectively monetise their content.

The tool will also provide analytical features to give users insights into their traffic and performance across multiple social media platforms. These insights would include their top-performing content, CTR (click-through rate), number of visits and clicks, and much more.



