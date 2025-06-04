Business Today
India's renewable sector will need to double its annual capacity: Report

India has a target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel energy by 2030, from the present 214 GW as of March 2025, and needs to focus on doubling its capacity in the next five years

Richa Sharma
  • Updated Jun 4, 2025 5:00 PM IST
A report by Mercom India said that India added 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access capacity in Q1 (calendar year) 2025, down nearly 48% from around 2.1 GW in Q4 2024.

India's renewable sector will need to double its annual capacity addition to 50GW over 2025-2030 to meet the country's lofty 500 GW target, according to a report S&P Global Ratings published on Wednesday.

The report titled "India Renewables: Doubling Down On Growth," says the next five years will be crucial for India's renewables sector. It has a target of 500 GW (gigawatts) renewable capacity by 2030, and this is a huge jump from the 214GW capacity as of March 2025. S&P Global Ratings believes onshore financing will aid capacity expansion.

"Renewable developers and distribution companies now recognise renewables can only become part of the solution if they provide more stable power. Otherwise, inherent intermittency causes greater network instability," said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Cheng Jia Ong.

Capacity addition will require $175 billion and up to $150 billion for the expansion and strengthening of the transmission and distribution network.

"Renewables companies will improve scale and diversity but continue to face high leverage and execution risks as they align with the national transition target. Most companies will use debt to fund expansion, though the sector remains attractive for both equity and debt investors," Ms. Ong said.

Another report by Mercom India said that India added 1.1 gigawatts (GW) of solar open access capacity in Q1 (calendar year) 2025, down nearly 48% from around 2.1 GW in Q4 2024.

The report attributed the slowdown to module shortages caused by the year-end by commissioning rush driven by the close of the financial year a lack of transmission infrastructure, delays in the connectivity approval process, and uncertainty around the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) waiver.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka led the capacity additions in Q1 2025, contributing about 29%, 22%, and 17% of the installations, respectively. Karnataka remained the leading state with about 24% of the cumulative installations. 

 

Published on: Jun 4, 2025 5:00 PM IST
