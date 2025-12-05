IndiGo passengers faced significant disruptions on Friday as the airline cancelled over 400 flights, with many others delayed at airports across the country. The widespread flight issues left hundreds stranded and waiting for extended periods.

According to PTI, the brunt of the cancellations was felt at major airports. Over 220 flights were cancelled at Delhi airport, affecting both departures and arrivals. More than 100 flights were cancelled at Bangalore, and over 90 flights were grounded at Hyderabad airport.

In addition to these, other airports also saw numerous cancellations, with many flights experiencing lengthy delays. The disruptions have been attributed to a mix of operational issues, including ongoing challenges with cabin crew availability.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are closely monitoring the situation, with IndiGo facing scrutiny over the scale of these delays and cancellations. On Thursday, IndiGo assured the DGCA that it expects flight operations to return to full stability by February 10, 2026.

The airline faced massive disruptions on Thursday, as 550 flights were cancelled nationwide. The chaos primarily affected key airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Hyderabad, with at least 191 flights grounded in these cities alone. The airline has issued an apology and is working with authorities to resolve the issue and minimise delays.

Ongoing operational issues

IndiGo, which is one of the country’s top carriers, has been grappling with a series of operational setbacks over the past few days. On Thursday alone, more than 300 flights were cancelled, while numerous others were delayed. The airline had already faced significant disruptions in November, with 1,232 flight cancellations recorded, prompting a closer look by aviation regulators.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched an investigation into the situation, requesting that IndiGo provide explanations for the drastic decline in service. The airline attributed the disruptions to several factors, including staff shortages, Air Traffic Control (ATC) failures, and airport restrictions. According to IndiGo, of the 1,232 cancellations, 755 were due to staffing issues, 92 to ATC failures, 258 to airport restrictions, and 127 for other reasons.

The airline has assured passengers that it is working with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MOCA), DGCA, and other authorities to rectify the situation. “IndiGo teams are working diligently… to reduce the cascading impact of these delays and restore normalcy,” the airline stated.

(With inputs from PTI)