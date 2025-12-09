IndiGo chaos: Govt to hold meeting with airline operators to prevent repeat of flight disruptions

In order to prevent another IndiGo-like fiasco, the Ministry of Civil Aviation will hold a meeting with all airline operators today. This follows the Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu-chaired high-level meeting with top MoCA officials last evening, as per sources.

India Today sources said that top officials from all airline operators have been called for the review meeting at Rajiv Bhawan. The meeting would be focussed to ensure there is no re-occurrence of such a situation.

During the meeting, IndiGo’s operations, its passenger load and care, refund process will all be looked at along with how the carrier would restore its operations to full strength.

Also on the agenda is an update on the implementation of the airfare capping, sources said. Airlines would be allowed a chance to voice their concerns as well during the meeting.

The government, miffed by the situation, is expected to “set an example” for airlines that violate regulations, as said by Naidu. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already set up a four-member panel to probe the matter, and issued a show cause notice to IndiGo over the flight disruptions.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO Isidre Porqueras filed a "comprehensive" reply to the show cause notice and “profusely” apologised for the flight disruptions that left tens of thousands of people stranded. The regulator said it would take appropriate enforcement action after it examines IndiGo’s response.

Naidu also stated at the Rajya Sabha that the government is not taking the situation lightly. “We are doing an inquiry and will take very, very strict action... we will set an example for all the other airlines," he said.

Separately, Moody’s Ratings stated that the airline could face potential penalties.