IndiGo ramps up operations to 1,800 flights; Rs 827 crore refunded

IndiGo on Monday said it is preparing to operate more than 1,800 flights, reconnecting its entire network for the first time since large-scale disruptions began on December 2. The airline, which has faced intense criticism from passengers and the government after hundreds of cancellations left travellers stranded nationwide, said it has seen "considerable and consistent improvement" across operations over the last 48 hours.

"IndiGo set to operate over 1800 flights today, reconnecting its entire network. After the recent disruptions, IndiGo has recorded considerable and consistent improvement across the network. Today, we are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to," the airline said in a statement.

IndiGo added that cancellations have reduced sharply and on-time performance has climbed. "We have optimized our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network."

According to IndiGo, today's operational highlights include more than 1,800 flights - up from approximately 1,650 on Sunday - and a 90% OTP across the network, compared to around 75% a day earlier. The airline said its network coverage has been fully restored and that all cancellations for today’s schedule were executed yesterday to ensure advance notification for passengers.

Refunds, hotel stays and baggage tracing

IndiGo said it is working to resolve pending customer issues. "While IndiGo is progressing further on the path to full recovery, we remain committed to assisting our customers and addressing their queries and requests on a war footing."

The airline said Rs 827 crore has already been refunded, with remaining refunds under process for cancellations up to December 15. It also detailed the support extended to stranded travellers between December 1 and 7, including over 9,500 hotel rooms and close to 10,000 cabs and buses.

IndiGo said it has delivered more than 4,500 delayed bags to customers and expects to deliver the remaining baggage within the next 36 hours.

Crisis far from over as DGCA scrutiny intensifies

The update comes as IndiGo continues to face pressure from regulators and passengers following six days of widespread cancellations triggered by the implementation of updated flight duty time limitation (FDTL) norms for pilots. The disruptions left thousands of travellers stuck at airports across India.

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras, seeking explanations for the airline’s operational collapse.