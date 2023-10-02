Indri whisky from India awarded best in the world; desi netizens hail the achievement

The Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023, manufactured by Haryana-based Piccadilly Agro Industries Ltd, has been awarded as the best whisky in the world at the Whiskies of the World Awards.

The Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 won the coveted award after outshining hundreds of renowned brands from around the world. It was awarded the 'Double Gold Best In Show'.

"One of the largest whisky tasting competitions in the world, Whiskies of the World Awards judges over 100 varieties of whiskies from across the globe every year. Following a rigorous blind tasting over several rounds across categories, a panel of some of the top tastemakers and influencers in the alco-bev industry declares one whisky as the best whisky in each class," said Piccadilly Agro Industries in a statement.

This year, Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 is proud to have claimed the coveted spot, outshining hundreds of Scotch whiskies, Bourbons, Canadian whiskies, Australian and British single malts, the firm said.

"From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it's a masterpiece that's now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies of the World Awards 2023. This Diwali, let the celebration begin with a dram of this limited Diwali collector’s edition," stated the caption of the Instagram post shared by the company.

Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries, said, “The perception of India is changing globally. India and Indians are breaking boundaries on all fronts be it technology, business, sport or crafted high quality premium products. India was always known for its exquisite and outstanding quality and finer things for hundreds of years and we feel that India is getting its magic back and achieving feats like Chandrayaan landing on moon to Neeraj Chopra breaking world records and numerous Indians accomplishing milestones like never before.

"It is an exciting time for India, and Indian whiskies are not far behind as we are playing our part in the India story. Indri’s big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map. It is an honour to be recognized and celebrated by such a renowned platform, outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe.”

The award-winning whisky is a peated Indian single malt made with six-row barley, distilled in traditional copper pot stills crafted in India and has "myriad of flavours such as candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, bittersweet chocolate and more".

Desi netizens said this is a "proud moment for India".

"We have proved best in which nobody expected to," said an X user.

See we have proved best in which nobody expected to.



It should have been named as SomRas Whiskey. — Eminent Woke (@WokePandemic) October 1, 2023

In the past, Paul John Mithuna was also awarded 2nd best whisky in the world - Indian single malts are making a mark on the world stage. October 1, 2023

Had it last week on the rocks. Really good, highly recommended. — kolkatatheke (@kolkatatheke) October 1, 2023

31st December sorted. — Shankar 🇮🇳 (@gobot_23) October 1, 2023

another proud moment for India 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jhbqwTdCnc — S (@sedboihrz) October 1, 2023

Made in India 🇮🇳 whiskey! — KT👨‍💻🦸 (@KT_Insights) October 1, 2023

While its price differs in various states of India, some netizens said 750 ml bottle costs Rs 3,100 in Gurugram while the same costs Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra.

On Friday, Piccadilly Agro's scrip on BSE closed 1% lower at Rs 114.95.

