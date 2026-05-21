Infosys, Accenture, Amazon: A list of top 10 companies to work for in Mumbai

Professional networking platform LinkedIn recently released its annual “Top Companies 2026” list, highlighting employers that offer the best long-term career growth opportunities. The rankings are based on factors such as promotions, skill development, internal mobility and employee stability.

Here’s a look at the top companies making headlines in 2026:

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Infosys

Infosys secured the top spot in India for career growth. The IT giant stood out for its focus on employee upskilling, AI-driven roles and internal career mobility. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune remain key hiring hubs.

Accenture

Accenture ranked second thanks to its strong focus on consulting, digital transformation and AI-led hiring. The company continues to expand opportunities for freshers and tech professionals across India.

Amazon

Amazon retained its position among the best employers due to its investment in employee learning programs and large-scale hiring in cloud, operations and product roles.

JPMorgan Chase

The banking giant emerged as a major employer globally, especially for AI and finance talent. LinkedIn noted that the company is actively training employees in AI tools and digital workflows.

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SAP

SAP entered the India rankings as companies increasingly look for enterprise software and AI talent. The firm is hiring across engineering, cloud and business technology roles.

Microsoft

Microsoft featured prominently in integrating AI into everyday work and training employees to build AI-based tools. The company also saw strong demand for cloud and software talent.

NVIDIA

Chipmaker NVIDIA emerged as one of the fastest-rising employers amid the global AI boom. Demand for semiconductor and AI engineering talent pushed the company into LinkedIn’s top rankings.

Walmart

Walmart was recognised for its skills-first hiring strategy. LinkedIn noted that most roles at the retail giant no longer require a college degree.

Bank of America

The financial services company made gains due to strong internal hiring and employee growth opportunities across banking and technology teams.

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Alphabet

Google parent Alphabet continued to remain a preferred employer for software, AI and digital innovation roles despite ongoing restructuring in the tech sector.

According to LinkedIn, AI skills, adaptability and continuous learning are now becoming more important than traditional career paths. The report also highlighted that companies are increasingly investing in internal promotions, employee training and future-ready skills.