Infosys appoints new group head of human resources 

Indian IT behemoth Infosys has appointed Shaji Mathew as head of group human resources (HR). Krish Shankar will retire from the second-largest IT services provider in India after 15 years in March 2023 and Mathew will take over his position.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, “Appointment of Shaji Mathew as Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. Shaji will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21, 2023, after serving in this role since 2015."

Before this, Mathew donned the role of company’s global head of delivery for financial services, insurance, healthcare and life sciences.

“He has also been actively steering the company’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India," said Infosys.

In terms of his educational qualification, Shaji is an alumnus of National Institute of Technology, Calicut and has completed a Global Leadership Program from Stanford University Graduate School of Business. He has served as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry at the zonal level.

Commenting on the appointment, Salil Parekh, CEO & MD, Infosys said, “With his in-depth knowledge of our company as well as vast leadership experience, we are confident that he will steer our Human Resources function for continued success. We would like to express our deep appreciation for Krish Shankar for building a robust Human Resources organization that further strengthened Infosys’ position as a preferred employer globally.”

During his tenure at Infosys, Krish, the retiring senior executive “was also integral to effectively managing the workforce and seamless business continuity during, and after the pandemic, while maintaining an unwavering focus on employee well-being,” Infosys added.

