‘Irregularities detected in tax payments’: Income Tax Dept on ‘survey’ at BBC

The Income Tax Department claimed on Friday that it has found irregularities in the accounting books of the British Broadcasting Corporation(BBC).

“During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organization which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group,” the Income tax department said in a press note.

The Income Tax Department claimed that income and earnings recorded by the BBC's various entities were "not commensurate with the scale of activities in India," in a move that came weeks after the British public broadcaster aired a documentary on PM Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

It stated that the department had obtained "many evidences (sic)" and was still sifting through employee statements, digital files, and paperwork.

“The survey has also thrown up several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation,” it alleged.

The department also accused BBC employees of using "dilatory methods," or attempting to prolong an investigation.

“Despite such stance of the group, the survey operation was conducted in a manner so as to facilitate continued regular media/channel activity,” the tax department said in a statement.

On Thursday, BBC said that tax authorities had left its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai after 59 hours of 'survey' by the tax department.

The operation started at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) offices in Delhi and Mumbai around 11:30 am on February 14.

The press team of the BBC confirmed that the taxmen have left their offices and said they are supporting the staff who faced lengthy questioning or were required to stay overnight. "Our output is back to normal", said the British broadcaster, adding that they will continue to report "without fear or favour".

The raids on BBC offices came only weeks after the channel aired a two-part documentary series about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's alleged role in the Gujarat riots in 2002.