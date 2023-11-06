Infosys expands European operations, will create 500 jobs in the region

Indian IT services company Infosys has announced that it would be expanding its operation in Europe. This includes setting up a new office and hiring employees for the same.

The IT major noted that they would be setting up a new proximity centre in Sofia, Bulgaria, as part of its expansion plans for Europe.

Infosys said in a statement, “Serving global and European customers, the centre will support customers to accelerate their AI and Cloud-led digital journeys and will further strengthen Infosys’ existing client relationships in Europe, particularly in manufacturing, retail and financial services sectors. Infosys will also use this centre to rapidly scale up teams across digital and analytical capabilities as well as SAP and cloud.”

They would also hire 500 employees for the new proximity centre. The company noted that over the course of the next four years, these new employees will work on global opportunities around next-gen digital technologies including Infosys Cobalt Cloud Solutions, Infosys Topaz AI & Automation, Data and Insights, IoT, 5G, and software engineering.

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, “We are dedicated to continuing to grow our footprint in Europe to bring our capabilities, skills and expertise ever closer to our clients. Bulgaria is renowned for its excellent IT talent, and we’re excited to build an exemplary workforce that meets the demands for next generation skills and solutions, with a focus on catalysing progress of our client’s AI and cloud first transformation.”

“Bringing together the strength of local talent with our industry-leading expertise and innovation we’re confident the new centre will serve as a hub of innovation to help shape digital Europe,” he added.

The new operations are expected to bring in deal flow from European corporates as well as governments. Furthermore, a Bulgarian government representative noted that this is a positive step towards the IT major’s contribution to the local economy.

"The opening of the new Centre in Sofia is a testament to Infosys’ commitment to fostering talent in our country. With a commitment to employing a 500 strong workforce over the next four years, we’re excited to see the company contribute to our local economy and bring new skills and opportunities for talent working in the technology sector,” explained Milena Stoycheva, Minister of Innovation and Growth, Bulgarian Government.