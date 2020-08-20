scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Infosys launches Infosys Cobalt to provide services to cloud-based businesses

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh says future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by speed-to-market, innovation at scale and security of the ecosystem and this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem, says the company With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem, says the company

Infosys on Thursday launched  Infosys  Cobalt  -- a  set  of  services,  solutions,  and  platforms  --  for cloud-based businesses.  Infosys said Cobalt will help businesses redesign their enterprises from the core. It'll also help build  new  cloud-first  capabilities  to  create  seamless  experiences  in  "public,  private  and  hybrid  cloud,  across  PaaS,  SaaS,  and  IaaS  landscapes".

With Infosys Cobalt, enterprises can leverage the full potential of the cloud ecosystem and its thriving community of business and technology innovators to drive increased business value, the company statement said.  "...(Infosys') the  cloud  community  provides  access  to  a  catalog  of  over  14,000 assets to help businesses leverage the potential of the cloud ecosystem," it added.

Salil Parekh, CEO, Infosys said, "Our clients are building cloud capabilities to gain business advantage in increasingly competitive markets. The future of enterprise cloud strategy will be shaped by three key factors - speed-to-market, innovation at scale, and security of the ecosystem - this is the foundational construct of Infosys Cobalt."

He said Infosys Cobalt will set up a proven and optimal foundation for cloud-led transformation that will accelerate the next phase of growth and market leadership for businesses. Infosys Cobalt will also cater into startups and over 30 leading providers of public and private cloud infrastructure, SaaS, PaaS, applications and enterprise security, the company said.

Ravi Kumar, President, Infosys said, "Our clients operate in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. They want to modernize and innovate at scale. They are looking to leverage this heterogeneous landscape, make the most of SaaS and PaaS capabilities, and power on-demand business solutions."

Also read: Infosys slaps fine on independent director Bobby Parikh for inadvertent trade

Also read: How global financial giants can help BFSI recovery of Indian IT firms

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos