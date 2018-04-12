All eyes on CEO Salil Parekh as Infosys gears to announce quarterly results

The Infosys board meeting today to discuss the company's financial performance, ahead of the quarterly results tomorrow, is important for several reasons. Key among them is the fact that the results mark the end of the financial year for the company.

But, equally important is the beginning of the innings of its new CEO and Managing Director Salil Parekh, who concludes his first complete quarter at the IT major. Needless to say, the numbers and the CEO's message planned for tomorrow is a much awaited event. Beyond the financial performance of the company, analysts are keen on knowing if there has been an impact, if any, on operations after the exit of former CEO Vishal Sikka. There's also special interest on the possible insights into the strategy and vision of Parekh.

Edelweiss for instance, in its report says, "We estimate Infosys to post 1.4 per cent growth quarter on quarter (QoQ) in constant currency." On Salil Parekh completing his first quarter, it says, "his strategy and vision to drive the company forward will be keenly watched. Also, with TCS announcing massive deal wins, all eyes will be on deal wins and large deal renewals during the quarter. " It says, "we expect Infosys to issue a revenue growth guidance of 6.5-8.5 per cent and maintain operating margin guidance of 23-25 per cent for FY19."

It says , "considering downward revision of guidance in FY18, we believe the company will be fairly conservative in issuing FY19 guidance. Margin is likely to remain stable, with currency likely to benefit 30bps QoQ." Analysts are keen to see what happens to some of the ventures set in motion by Vishal Sikka, such as the innovation fund, and whether the focus there will change.