Infosys secures major $1.5 billion deal with energy giant BP

Indian IT leader Infosys has secured a landmark deal with energy company BP to provide comprehensive application services, according to an announcement by the company.

This agreement comes at a crucial time for the IT sector, which has been navigating a challenging landscape with sizeable deals becoming increasingly scarce. For Infosys, it represents the largest agreement since their notable deal with Daimler in late 2020.

As BP's primary partner, Infosys will oversee a broad range of services, including development, modernisation, management, and maintenance of applications. The partnership aims to bolster business resilience by modernising BP’s application infrastructure, improving operational efficiencies, and accelerating innovation through more adaptive and agile processes.

Infosys CEO, Salil Parekh, described the deal as a "strategic milestone" in the company's ongoing relationship with BP.

"As we see global momentum in energy transition, building a strong digital core and scaling it to maximise operational efficiency is a key business imperative. We are now jointly working towards enhancing digital maturity, productivity, and driving innovation for BP," Parekh said.

He further indicated the use of advanced digital technology and artificial intelligence.

Leigh-Ann Russell, EVP of Innovation & Engineering at BP, also expressed optimism about the expanded partnership with Infosys.

"We are delighted to further develop our relationship with Infosys to help accelerate our digital transformation and scale growth through tech-enabled operations. Together, we look forward to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and drive growth for the future," she said.

