Infosys the only Indian firm in top 100 of TIME 'World's Best Companies of 2023'

Infosys is the only Indian firm in the top 100 of TIME Magazine's list of World's Best Companies of 2023. The Bengaluru-based global consulting and IT services company ranked at the 64th spot out of 750 global companies with an overall score of 88.38.

Established in 1981, Infosys is a NYSE listed global consulting and IT services company with more than 3,36,000 employees, as per the company's website. In its journey of over 40 years, the company claims to have catalysed some of the major changes that have led to India's emergence as the global destination for software services talent.

"We are among the top 3 global professional services firm and the only brand from India in the Top 100 global rankings," the company wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, the organisations that are in the top 4 in the list curated by TIME and Statista are all big tech and based out of the United States -- Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet (the company that owns Google) and Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook).

Accenture, Pfizer, American Express, Electricite de France, BMW Group, Dell Technologies, LVMH Moet Hennessy - Louis Vuitton, Delta Air Lines, Enel, Starbucks Corp, Volkswagen Group, General Motors, Elevance Health, Bosch, Ford, Johnson & Johnson are in the top 20.

TIME looked at the following dimensions to identify the top-performing companies in the world: Employee satisfaction, Revenue growth, and Sustainability or environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG).

It cited example of Microsoft to give a context and stated that the company, which has featured on top, made $72 billion in its most recent fiscal year, a 63 per cent increase from 2020, while also reducing overall emissions by 0.5 per cent.

Accenture, based in Dublin, had the highest ESG ranking of any company on the list. The company has committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2025, and has significantly reduced its emissions since 2019.

Infosys was not only the only Indian company to make it to the top 100 but also one of the top 3 professional services companies on the list – the other two being Accenture (rank 4) and Deloitte (rank 36).

