Infosys vacates Bengaluru office building after suspected coronavirus case

Global IT services giant Infosys Limited has vacated one of its buildings in Bengaluru where a team member was suspect of coronavirus. In an email, Infosys' Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande said the company evacuated only the IIPM building as a safety measure after a team member was suspected to have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus. Deshpande, in an email, said: "Please note this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety."

He also requested the employees to stay calm and ensure they are cautious and well-prepared. He also urged the employees to avoid all sorts of "information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels."

In case of an emergency, he also asked the employees to reach out to the global help desk numbers of Infosys and requested staff's support. According to the news agency IANS, Deshpande said in his mail, "We request your support to ensure we handle this situation with utmost responsibility."

This development came on the same day the Karnataka government asked all IT and biotech firms across the Silicon Valley of India to allow their employees to work from home for a week to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Infosys, however, is not the only big company to adopt work from home as a working model in the times of coronavirus. Companies such as Google, Mindtree, Amazon Inc, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have also adopted this model.

Google staff members in its Bengaluru office were also asked to work from home after an employee was tested positive for coronavirus. The company said the employee in question had been quarantined. The tech giant has also asked all those employees who came in contact with the infected employee to quarantine themselves as a safety measure.

This week, a Mindtree employee was tested positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru. Software major's employee recently returned from an overseas trip and has isolated himself upon return.

Also read: Wall Street stages furious rally after Trump declares emergency

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: 83 confirmed cases, 2 deaths in India; global death toll touches 5,436