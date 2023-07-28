IPO-bound Ola Electric posts $136-mn loss in FY23: Report

IPO-bound Ola Electric, India's largest e-scooter maker, recorded an operating loss of $136 million on a revenue of $335 million in the last financial year which concluded in March, said a report on Friday.

The FY23 loss number of SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, which is preparing for an up to $700 million IPO, has not previously been reported or filed with Indian authorities, which allows it time until September to file previous year's earnings, reported Reuters quoting sources.

The e-scooter maker, in June 2022, issued a statement saying it was "on track to surpass $1 billion run rate by end of this year" and "the future forecast looks even stronger." The latest numbers show it is missing its publicly disclosed revenue goal.

The run rate is a financial indicator calculated by taking one month of Ola's revenues and multiplying by 12.

But that revenue projection for 2022/23 was missed. Two sources with direct knowledge of its financials told Reuters that Ola's first full year of operations saw it record a revenue of $335 million in year with over 150,000 unit sales, and an operating loss of $136 million.

Ola sold about 21,400 elecric scooters in March - the last month of the fiscal year 2022/23.

Since it began sales in late 2021, Ola has become India's e-scooter market leader with a 32% share, competing with Ather Energy as well as companies like TVS Motor and Hero Electric. It was valued at $5 billion last year and has raised nearly $800 million from investors since 2019.

Ola Electric, earlier this year, laid out aggressive projections internally, estimating its revenue will quadruple to $1.5 billion 2023-24, a year when it also plans to clock its first profit, Reuters reported last week.

But this was before Centre slashed government incentives in May on e-scooters, which analysts say will force Ola and others to redraw growth plans.

Despite the incentives cut, the company remains confident it can this year become operationally profitable - a key metric watched by potential IPO investors, according to one of the sources.

"Ola is a market leader in a short while ... That's what their existing investors are bullish on," the person added.

Ola says it builds its e-scooters in Tamil Nadu from "the world's largest 2 wheeler factory", which has capacity to produce 10 million units a year. The company has been spending hundreds of millions of dollars in expand its factory and service centres.

With inputs from Reuters