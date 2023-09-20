IT giant Accenture invests in AI platform Writer to accelerate enterprise use of Generative AI

IT major Accenture has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Writer. Writer is a platform using generative AI to help enterprises create and shape content. Writer is designed to help organizations deploy AI-driven applications that can increase productivity and drive significant business impact across enterprise functions including support, operations, product, sales, HR, marketing, and more, the company noted in its release.

Baiju Shah, Chief Strategy Officer at Accenture Song said, “Our continued investments in generative AI platforms will empower clients across all industries to transform how they create, personalize and distribute content at pace, but also safely, securely and with brand integrity.”

The company noted in its release that the marketing and communications professionals at Accenture use Writer to generate written content, synthesize various content and align writing to voice and brand guidelines. The IT major started using Writer in 2021 to augment its writing proficiency and is now scaling Writer’s generative AI capabilities internally, while also preparing to offer them to clients as part of its existing capabilities.



“We’ve entered a new era of tech-powered creativity and believe Writer’s enterprise-ready platform is a strong addition to Accenture’s comprehensive set of generative AI capabilities, tools and expertise, helping our clients capitalize on a wide range of uses across marketing and sales,” Shah added.

It is worth noting that major companies across the world are working on integrating AI in their workplace to improve efficiency. According to Accenture’s own research, up to 40 per cent of all working hours will be impacted by LLMs, and 98 per cent of global executives agree AI foundation models will play an important role in their organizations’ strategies in the next three to five years.

Apart from the recent investment, Accenture announced in June 2023 that the company would invest $3 billion in its Data and AI practice to help clients across all industries rapidly and responsibly advance and use AI to achieve greater growth, efficiency and resilience.