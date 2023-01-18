IT major Infosys ranked among top 3 IT services brands in the world

IT major Infosys has announced that it has been ranked among the top three most valuable IT services brands globally by Brand Finance. With a growth of 84 per cent in its brand value since 2020, Infosys is now among the top 150 valuable brands in the world, as per Brand Finance Global 500 2023 report.

Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, said in an official statement, “Sustained client relevance, best-in-class delivery excellence and a deep commitment to purpose are differentiators for brand Infosys, consolidating its position among the industry’s preferred partners for navigating digital transformation."

He added: “Strategic investments in employee care and development, along with our deep commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities has helped Infosys’ sustain its market leading position as a business and as a valuable brand.”

The company has now been positioned among the world’s top three most valuable IT Services brands for two consecutive years by Brand Finance in its Global 500 2023 report. Brand Finance is a brand valuation firm that publishes an annual report on the most valuable and strongest global brands.

"Infosys has recently celebrated four decades of success and through these years they have built a brand of excellence with a brand value that keeps growing as Infosys storms up the rankings. Due to great leadership from their CEO, Salil Parekh, and differentiated digital services, Infosys holds its strong position as one of the top three IT services brands in the world and has risen to become one of the top 150 brands in the world," David Haigh, CEO and chairman, Brand Finance commented.

Amazon has reclaimed the top spot as the world’s most valuable brand despite its brand value, but falling 15 per cent this year from US $350.3 billion to US $299.3 billion, according to Brand Finance.

Apple (brand value down 16 per cent to US$297.5 billion) has fallen to be the world’s second most valuable brand with its brand value falling from US$355.1 billion.

There was a total of 48 tech brands that featured in the ranking, two down from the 50 in 2022.

