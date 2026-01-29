ITC Q3 results: Consolidated gross revenue up 7.1% YoY at ₹21,578 crore, PAT up 9.9%

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd reported a strong performance for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025, with consolidated gross revenue rising 7.1% year-on-year to ₹21,578 crore. Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.9% to ₹5,284 crore, driven by continued momentum in FMCG, cigarettes, and agri-business segments.

The FMCG-Others segment recorded double-digit growth with revenue up 12.6% and segment PBIT surging 42% year-on-year. Staples, dairy, noodles, biscuits, personal care, and homecare categories led the charge. ITC also saw a 60% jump in revenue from its digital-first and organic brands including Yogabar, Prasuma, and 24 Mantra, alongside strong growth in e-commerce and modern trade channels.

Advertisement

Related Articles

In the cigarettes segment, net revenue rose 7.9%, aided by volume-led growth and performance of differentiated and premium offerings. However, ITC flagged risks from a steep hike in cigarette taxes effective February 1, cautioning it could fuel illicit trade and negatively impact farmers, MSMEs, and government revenue. “Such a steep increase will provide further impetus to illicit trade and cause immense hardship and loss... to the Exchequer,” the company said, noting India is already the 4th largest illicit cigarette market globally.

The agri-business posted a 6.3% revenue growth, led by exports of leaf tobacco and value-added products like coffee and frozen marine goods. Paperboards and packaging delivered an 11% increase in underlying profits despite a planned maintenance shutdown, with initial signs of improvement seen following the imposition of minimum import pricing on paperboard imports.

Advertisement

ITC’s FoodTech venture, part of its long-term strategy, saw GMV double year-on-year to ₹150 crore and expanded its cloud kitchen presence to around 70 outlets across five cities.

On the sustainability front, ITC reaffirmed its leadership, maintaining top ESG scores and global recognitions, including its position in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index for the fifth year.

The company's board also declared an interim dividend of ₹6.50 per share for FY26. The dividend will be paid between February 26 and February 28, 2026, to shareholders on record as of February 4.

Ahead of its Q3 results, ITC stock slipped to ₹318.05 in intraday trade — just above its 52-week low of ₹318. It ended the day at ₹318.65, down 0.81%. The stock has declined 12.45% so far in 2026 and is down 26% over the past year.