ITC to take over spices company Sunrise Foods

Indian consumer goods giant ITC (ITC.NS) is going to acquire spices maker Sunrise Foods Private Limited, the company said in a statement to stock exchanges on Sunday.

The company on May 23 entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to acquire 100% of the equity share capital of Sunrise Foods Private Limited, which has operated primarily in the spice business under the trademark "Sunrise", the Kolkata-based company said.

The size of the deal was not revealed.

