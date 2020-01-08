James Murdoch-led Lupa Systems makes first India investment; picks majority stake in Harappa Education

Online learning institution Harappa Education today announced completion of its first funding round from James Murdoch-led private investment vehicle Lupa Systems. The investment gives Lupa Systems a majority stake in Harappa. The company hasn't disclosed the details of the deal. This deal also marks Lupa Systems' first ever investment in India.

Incorporated in 2018, Harappa's founders Pramath Raj Sinha and Shreyasi Singh will continue to lead and build the Delhi-based learning institute. The investment will be used for product development, content creation and to scale up the presence across corporates and campuses throughout India.

Harappa's focus is on cognitive (how to think, reason and problem-solve), social (how to communicate, influence and build relationships) and behavioural (how to grow, act and lead) skills for young professionals. It has 25 courses till date such as Establishing Trust, Thinking Critically, Defining Problems amongst others.

Currently, Harappa is enabling learning for 2,000 learners across nine leading firms and eight universities. "Over the next five years, we have an ambitious goal of becoming India's largest online learning institution with more than 2,50,000 learners," says Shreyasi Singh, Founder and CEO, Harappa Education.

Varun Sheth, Co-founder and CEO of Ketto, Ireena Vittal, a McKinsey alumnus, TN Hari, HR Head of BigBasket are some of the faculty members that enable learning at Harappa.

Announcing the funding, James Murdoch, Founder, Lupa Systems, said, "I am excited to help realise the inspiring vision Harappa has to become a preeminent online learning institution with a curriculum that is both foundational and unique."

On partnership with Lupa, Pramath Raj Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Harappa Education, said, "We have been struck by their belief in and enthusiasm for our mission. Their validation is a tremendous source of strength for us and fuels our passion to drive transformational learning outcomes at scale."

Based in New York and Mumbai, Lupa Systems has invested in Tribeca Enterprises, Vice Media and The Void, among other investments since its launch last year.

In her earlier role, Shreyasi Singh was the editor of Inc. India, the American magazine on entrepreneurship. She was also a director at Vedica Scholars, a management course for women. Pramath Raj Sinha was the Founding Dean of the Indian School of Business (ISB) and is the Founder and Trustee of Ashoka University.

Also read: Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea seek urgent hearing of review petitions on pending AGR dues

Also read: Eldest daughter of Murugappa family fights for board position in male-dominated group