Jammu and Kashmir Bank appoints Rajni Saraf new CFO

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Saturday appointed Rajni Saraf as its chief financial officer as part of its succession planning.

He said Saraf has an experience of more than three decades in the banking industry.

She currently heads the Supervision and Control Division of the bank and will now oversee its financial operations that include investments, capital structure, income and expenses of the bank, the spokesman said.

