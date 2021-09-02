Japanese firm tells employees to not smoke cigarettes during WFH

Japanese brokerage Nomura has told its staff in a memo to not smoke cigarettes during working hours even when they are working from home. This policy will come into effect from October and Nomura will close all smoking rooms by December-end.

These rules will be based on mutual trust and no punitive action will be taken against employees, Nomura spokesperson Yoshitaka Otsu told Bloomberg. The firm does not plan to monitor whether employees working remotely are following these guidelines or not. These guidelines have been introduced to create a favourable working environment, promote employee health and prevent secondhand smoking.

The latest policy by Nomura also recommends that people should stay away from its offices for at least 45 minutes after smoking during lunch break or other breaks to prevent 'third-hand' smoking, Otsu said.

He further added Nomura is working at reducing smoking rate among its employees in Japan to 12 per cent by 2025. The Japanese firm has been providing its workers with financial aid to quit smoking since 2017.

Nomura is not the only Japanese company to take stringent action against smoking due to the health risks associated with it. According to a poll by National Cancer Centre in Japan, about 2 in 10 smokers cited working from or staying at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the number one reason for their increased cigarette consumption. Snacks manufacturer Calbee, food producer Ajinomoto, and SoftBank Group’s telecom unit have also instituted similar policies.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

