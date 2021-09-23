JBM Auto bags order to supply 500 CNG/EV buses

Auto components maker JBM Auto announced on Thursday that it has received orders for the supply of 500 CNG/electric buses.

The models it bagged the order for comprise BS VICNG buses for Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS), electric buses for Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), electric buses for Jhansi - smart City, Uttar Pradesh, and electric buses for multiple corporate clients.

JBM Auto added that the orders will be executed in the current financial year.

The company had in August reported a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 12.18 crore in the first quarter ended June 30. Consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 546.80 crore as against Rs 129.08 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, revenue from the components division stood at Rs 402.63 crore, which was at Rs 62.30 crore in the year-ago period.

The tool room division had a revenue of Rs 57.34 crore, up from Rs 38.93 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

JBM Auto said its operations and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, have been adversely impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic due to which the operations were suspended for part of May and gradually resumed with requisite precautions.