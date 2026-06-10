JSW Energy steps up focus on climate resilience as power sector faces growing weather risks

As India's power sector grapples with rising temperatures, water stress and increasingly unpredictable weather patterns, JSW Energy says climate resilience is becoming a core consideration in how it designs, operates and expands its generation assets.



The company is integrating climate-risk assessments into project planning and operations, evaluating both physical risks such as extreme weather events and transition risks arising from the country's shift towards cleaner sources of energy.



"We approach climate resilience as a core business priority," says Sharad Mahendra, Joint Managing Director and CEO of JSW Energy. "Our climate-risk assessments evaluate both physical and transition risks and are integrated into asset design and operations."



The focus comes as power producers across India face growing pressure to manage the effects of climate change on generation assets while meeting the country's rapidly increasing electricity demand.



Water management has emerged as a key area of attention for the company, particularly at facilities located in water-stressed regions. JSW Energy says it has increased recycling and reuse of water and deployed efficient cooling technologies to reduce dependence on freshwater resources.



"Water stewardship is critical, particularly in stressed regions," Mahendra says. "We are implementing high levels of water recycling, reuse and efficient cooling technologies, significantly reducing freshwater dependency across key plants."



Alongside water conservation measures, the company says it follows an avoid-minimise-restore approach towards biodiversity management and ecosystem protection around project sites.



The emphasis on climate resilience reflects a broader shift in the power sector, where environmental considerations are increasingly influencing investment decisions and operational strategies. While renewable energy expansion remains central to India's energy transition, companies are also being required to ensure that assets can withstand climate-related disruptions and resource constraints.



JSW Energy says these considerations are now embedded across its value chain, from project development and capital allocation to operations and stakeholder engagement.



The company is also pursuing measures aimed at improving operational efficiency and lowering carbon intensity across its portfolio while continuing investments in renewable energy, energy storage and emerging technologies such as green hydrogen.



Over the next three to five years, JSW Energy plans to further improve resource efficiency, strengthen climate resilience across assets and continue reducing carbon intensity as part of its long-term growth strategy.

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