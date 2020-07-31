JSW Energy terminates Rs 5,321 crore acquisition of GMR's Kamalanga Power plant

JSW Energy has formally terminated the acquisition of GMR's Odisha Kamalanga Power plant due to COVID-19 related uncertainty. The transaction to acquire entire stake for Rs 5,321 crore was on hold for the last two months.

JSW Energy in May said it had entered into share purchase agreement with GMR Energy to acquire its subsidiary, GMR Kamalanga Energy (GKEL), which owns and operates a 1050 MW (3 x 350 MW) coal-based thermal power plant at Dhenkanal, District Kamalanga, Odisha.

Sources close to the development said that the board has taken the decision to terminate the deal because of the continuing unpredictability. JSW Group is already in a mission to control costs and conserve cash to make the companies resilient to handle eventualities.

JSW Energy has 90-days time for execution of share purchase agreement and it will get lapsed in August last week. The acquisition was part of the company's strategy for expansion and consolidation in the power sector.

Post-acquisition, the total installed power generation capacity of JSW Group firm was supposed to increase to 5,609 MW. This was essentially for expanding the company's presence in the eastern region of the country and further diversifying its fuel mix and off-take arrangements. The two sides were in negotiations since October 2019.

