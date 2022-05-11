Katrina's Kay Beauty expands retail footprint

Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif's makeup brand launched in partnership with Nykaa, has announced its expansion to offline stores, including 100 plus General and Modern Trade beauty stores, across the country. Within a span of two years, the brand is now delivering to 1600+ cities and available in over 90 Nykaa stores pan-India, the company said in a statement.

Kay Beauty products are now available in general trade stores, and modern trade formats such as Lifestyle. In first phase of retail expansion Kay Beauty has entered beauty stores across Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Ludhiana. After this the beauty brand has planned to come to Lucknow and Pune.

Katrina Kaif, Co-founder of Kay Beauty said, "My vision for Kay Beauty was to create a diverse and inclusive brand that would resonate with makeup lovers and specifically cater to Indian skin requirements. Kay Beauty's expansion in distribution will further deepen engagement as more and more consumers see, touch, and experience the brand and I'm excited to see its journey across beauty doors in India."

Reena Chhabra, CEO Nykaa Brands, said, "Kay Beauty's portfolio of premium makeup across face, eyes, lips, and nails categories, will now see a stronger omnichannel presence with the brand's entry into General and Modern Trade multi-brand beauty stores across India. Physical interaction with makeup is very important for most customers even today, and Kay Beauty's next phase of growth will address this need while helping raise brand awareness."



