Kent Ro withdraws ad depicting domestic helps as COVID-19 carriers, issues apology

Water purifier brand Kent RO withdrew its controversial ad on Wednesday, issuing an apology after it received massive backlash on social media for depicting domestic helps as coronavirus infection carriers.

The advertisement was for its atta and bread maker that said, "are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected." It went on to urge people not to "compromise on health and purity" and chose the company's atta maker instead.

The ad featuring Bollywood superstar and BJP MP Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol backfired for Kent with many denouncing it as being "classist", "misogynist" and "discriminatory".

Here is the screen grab of the taken down ad:-

Issuing an apology on the company's official Twitter handle, Kent Ro's chairman and managing director Mahesh Gupta said, "Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn. We support and respect all sections of society."