Kishore Biyani's daughter, Avni Biyani, engaged to banker Rahul Jain; celebrations on July 8

After the engagement celebrations of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta, news of another scion set to get married has emerged. Avni Biyani, daughter of Kishore Biyani got engaged to New York banker Rahul Jain a few days ago. There will be a function to mark the engagement at the Biyani's Mumbai residence on July 8. Following that, the couple and the families will celebrate with their relatives and friends at a South Delhi hotel. The party too, like the Ambanis', is expected to be a star-studded affair.

Like her father who is the founder and CEO of Future Group, Avni Biyani is also an entrepreneur and serves as the Concept Head of Foodhall. Avni, 28, graduated in Sociology and Politics from New York University (NYU) in 2011. She joined the premium lifestyle food store chain as the Concept Head and has been serving in that capacity since then.

Avni developed an interest in food after she attended a few culinary classes while in NYU. However, she says that she learned the most about the sector during the time between the first Foodhall and the opening of the second one.

While the company already had a presence in the food and grocery segment, Avni targeted affluent Indians as the primary customer base with Foodhall. From one store in Mumbai's Palladium mall, Foodhall gradually expanded to seven stores and in Delhi, Gurugram, Pune and Bengaluru. According to a 2017 report in Forbes, Foodhall broke even in 2014 and has been growing around 14% each year.

"Avni would consult me a lot in the beginning, but now she handles things on her own. She brought in a perspective which we didn't have and that is understanding the new generation, new India, food culture and global cuisine. Without her, we wouldn't have been able to create Foodhall," said Kishore Biyani, as mentioned in the report.