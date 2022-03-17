‘Kuchh bhi’: Ashneer Grover on reports of him 'selling' ICC Men's T20 WC 2021 tickets for crores

Taking a sly dig at the reports of him allegedly selling thousands of free passes during the ICC Men's T20 WC 2021 in Dubai last year, ousted founder of Bharat Pe Ashneer Grover trained his guns at the company board.

In a tweet shared on Thursday, Grover clarified, "What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2- aye sahib mangta hai kya ticket black mein?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and Sumeet Singh don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuch nahi mila to kuchh bhi!!!”

What BharatPe Board thinks I am doing at ICC World Cup “10 ka 2, 10 ka 2, 10 ka 2 - aye sahab mangta hai kya ticket black mein ?!” What I am actually doing is ensuring Suhail Sameer and @sumeetsingh29 don’t drink silly the hospitality section dry. Kuchh nahi mila to kuchh bhi !!! pic.twitter.com/jI7vmWDECx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) March 16, 2022

BharatPe, however, declined to comment over the allegations made by Grover when BusinessToday.In reached out to the company.

The reports claimed that he allegedly sold each pass for around 750 dirham or approximately Rs 15,000 and made several crores in the process, which were deposited in a Dubai-based account.

BharatPe was the Global Partner of the tournament, shifted from India to the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic. The 31 matches were held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi from September 19 to October 15 last year.

Grover said at the time that this strategic association with the International Cricket Council (ICC) will enable BharatPe to build a stronger relationship with its existing merchants and engage better with new and small merchants across India.

But what does this have to do with pass distribution allegations? Reports further claimed that a global partner generally gets around 700 free passes for one match.

