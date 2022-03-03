BharatPe removes all mentions of Ashneer Grover from its website

Two days after Ashneer Grover resigned as the managing director and director of BharatPe, the fintech platform has removed his profile and photo from its official website. Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain, who were terminated from the firm first last week, are now nowhere to be found on the 'About Us' page of BharatPe's website. BharatPe had terminated the services of Jain, ex-head of controls at the company, on the allegations of financial irregularities and money siphoning.

The 'About Us' page of BharatPe's website now carries the profiles and photos of Shashvat Nakrani, Co-Founder, Suhail Sameer, Chief Executive Officer, Bhavik Koladiya, another Co-founder and Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, along with other senior executives.

And that's not it. Unity Small Finance Bank, which is a joint venture between BharatPe and the Centrum Group, has also removed Grover's profile from its portal.

However, Ashneer Grover's LinkedIn page is still showing him as the co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe.

On Tuesday, Grover had rendered in his resignation from BharatPe after serious allegations of financial wrongdoings had been made against him. His resignation had come a day after the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) dismissed his petition to ward off a board investigation.

In a scathing letter addressed to the board, Grover said he is being baselessly targeted by a few individuals, and has been "vilified and treated in the most disgraceful manner."

On Wednesday, BharatPe had issued a statement saying, "The Board will not allow the deplorable conduct of the Grover family to tarnish BharatPe's reputation or that of its hard-working employees and world-class technology. As a result of his misdeeds, Mr. Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company".

It was earlier reported that that BharatPe board had decided to terminate the services of Grover, especially on account of the serious charges of funds misappropriation, which includes GST evasion, leading to BharatPe to pay over Rs 11 crore after the raids were conducted by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) at the fintech's head office and issued summons to the company's authorised signatory to appear before the authority on November 1, 2021.

