Dining table worth Rs 10 cr? What BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover has to say

Ashneer Grover, Bharat Pe's co-founder and former managing director, has refuted reports of spending crores on a dining table for his home. Denying the news, Grover said that he would rather invest money in business and create jobs. This is what he tweeted.

"Is it a space rocket? Is it a time machine? No, it's a ?10cr dining table !! Haha! I don't hold the Guinness World Record for most expensive table ever. Nor do I intend to. Press - don't fall for BharatPe Board (undisclosed sources) lies - you'll lose your credibility like them."

According to a Bloomberg article published earlier this week, Grover told many BharatPe employees that he spent $130,000 (around Rs 99,42,400) on a dining room table and also purchased a Porsche. Some media reports also put the price of the dining table at Rs 10 crore.

Grover said that his dining table was not even worth 0.5 per cent of the amount reported.

"It's not even worth 0.5% of that. I'd rather put ?10cr in business and create employment for 1,000 of folks so that they can earn & put dignified meal on their tables for their families. Score; Self Goal (Loss of Credibility) by BharatPe Board / Investors - 1 : Lavishness - 0," Grover said in another tweet.

He later posted another tweet addressing the purchase of his Porsche by stating that not only was it second hand, but that the new CEO of BharatPe Suhail Sameer has himself bought a BMW Z4 convertible.

Grover exited BharatPe earlier in the month of March after a long public dispute with the company's board over accusations of financial irregularities.

His wife Madhuri Jain Grover was also sacked from her post following which he too resigned from the company. Meanwhile, the couple has refuted all allegations.