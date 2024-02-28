Logo and website of CII's 'Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality' launched

Taking forward the objective of pursuing global gender equity, the logo and the website of the Alliance for Global Good: Gender Equity and Equality was launched on Wednesday.

The Alliance aims to bring together global good practices, knowledge sharing, and investments in the field of women’s health, education, and enterprise and aligns with several Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) including SDG 3 - Good Health and Well-Being; 4- Quality Education; 5 - Gender Equality and Empowerment; 17 - Global Partnership for Development and more, said a release by CII.

It is supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and anchored by the CII Centre for Women Leadership with the World Economic Forum as a ‘Network Partner’ and Invest India as an ‘Institutional Partner’.

“The initiative started with India’s very successful G20 presidency including the focus on women-led development, which showed the world many of the great things going on, including this new focus on women-led development. The focus of the Alliance is on issues of general health, education and enterprise, and all of them are very important to equitable development,” said Bill Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Smriti Zubin Irani, Union Minister of Women & Child Development and Minority Affairs, who launched the logo and website, highlighted that the alliance is a collective of governments, industry and development organisations. “India is the first country to make a financial case for women emancipation,” she noted.

Noting that India hopes to be a bridge between the Global North and the Global South, she said that this can be built on equity and gender. Further, highlighting that gender budgeting has increased by 239% in the last 10 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she also announced that both CII and FICCI have decided to come and give instruments to compute and train professionals on gender budgeting not only for India but also for G20, B20 and W20.

“As the anchor of this global Alliance, CII is committed to bringing in Industry from India and across the globe to contribute to this effort,” said Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General, CII.