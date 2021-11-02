L&T chairman AM Naik ranked ‘Most Generous Corporate Leader’

Larsen & Tuobro (L&T) chairman AM Naik has been ranked as India’s “Most Generous Corporate Leader” in a list of the country’s leading philanthropists in 2021 released by Hurun India and Edelgive.

“Featuring in the list is an affirmation of what I am doing as part of community service. I hope this inspires others to help those less fortune than ourselves. Once you think of others, the inner satisfaction you get, you can’t get from anything else,” Naik said on this announcement.

The corporate honcho’s philanthropy focuses on three segments—healthcare, education and skill building. A large chunk of these activities is carried out by the two trusts he set up in 2010 – Nirali Medical Trust and AM Naik Charitable Trust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the Nirali Cancer Hospital in Gujarat’s Navsari in 2019. The hospital was inaugurated by the then Gujarat chief minister, Vijay Rupani earlier this year. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu laid the foundation stone of the Nirali Multi-Speciality Hospital in March. Both these hospitals and accommodation for doctors and nurses are a part of the AM Naik Healthcare Campus.

He is also setting up a large campus in Gujarat’s Kharel which will comprise primary and secondary schools and accommodation for students and faculty members. The Anil Technical Training Centre at Kharel will work to provide skill training to village youth who don’t have formal qualifications.

